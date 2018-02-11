Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Trump tweeted Saturday that ‘lives are being destroyed’ without Due Process.

He didn’t specify any particular individual, but it comes after two White House aides resigned amid spousal abuse allegations.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Former White House secretary Rob Porter resigned when his two ex-wives came forward and accused him of abuse. Porter has denied their accusations.

On Friday, the president only wished porter well.

CBS News has learned that Porter told White House counsel Don McGahn more than a year ago that his background check for a security clearance might reveal unflattering information.

Then in November, Porter informed Chief of Staff John Kelly that his ex-wives had made accusations that Porter denies.

But it wasn’t until Wednesday when a photo surfaced of one of Porter’s ex-wives with a black eye that the White House took action.

Kelly said he did not know the full severity of the claims until just recently.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes in the White House, a big scramble to cover this up or at least mitigate the situation because they know it’s a mess right now,” said Gabriel Debenedetti with Politico.

Friday a second White House aide, speechwriter David Sorensen, resigned after a former wife she he abused her during their marriages. Sorensen denies those allegations.

Chief of Staff John Kelly has offered to step down amid the scandals.

President Trump has not mentioned anything about the women in either case.

Critics have denounced his remarks about Porter, saying they illustrate why abused women are afraid to come forward.