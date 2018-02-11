Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The fight against gun violence here in South Florida received support this weekend from some serious star power.
Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at the annual Peace Walk and Peace Talk in Miami Gardens in honor of shooting victim Trayvon Martin.
He is arguably the biggest name in rap music.
So when superstar producer and performer Jay-Z took the stage at this year’s peace walk and peace talk with an impromptu surprise the crowd literally lost their minds.
Eventually joining Jay-Z on stage were Trayvon Martin’s parents.
They have made it their mission since their son died to honor shooting victims, and to change the culture when it comes to how young black men are perceived.
The man who shot their son, George Zimmerman, was acquitted in court.
The family of another young shooting victim also attended the event.
The father of 6-year-old King Carter, who died two years ago when he was hit by a stray bullet in North Miami-Dade, added his voice to the call for change.
The emotional moment that stopped everyone’s heart came when King Carter’s young best friend recited the rap he wrote in tribute.