LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami/CNN) – It’s quite the collection, whether you’re a Hollywood fan or not.

The estate of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher is one of the largest collectors of movie memorabilia in the world.

It’s all lining the aisles and walls of the McManus Auction House in Las Vegas.

Collectables, suits and gowns that were once owned by Hollywood stars are just part of the massive horde.

The coolest part is that everything is up for grabs at an upcoming auction.

Patrick McManus owns and operates McManus Auctions.

This weekend McManus and his team are hosting a historic estate sale.

They’re selling off memorabilia from over the years collected by Fisher and Reynolds.

“Debbie Reynolds was the largest collector of movie memorabilia there is, hands down,” said McManus. “She is in the Guinness Book of World Records. She has sold dresses of Marilyn Monroe’s in the million dollar ranges.”

From Elizabeth Taylor’s robe to Princess Leia’s cookie jar and even Marilyn Monroe’s gloves, Reynolds spent decades collecting items from fellow stars, movie sets and studios.

Now her family is looking to give back.

Money made from the auction is set to go to the Debbie Reynolds Performing Arts Scholarship at UNLV.

Showing, as she did throughout her life with entertainment, even in death Reynolds continues to be felt in Las Vegas.

To see a full list of the items included in this massive auction, click here.

