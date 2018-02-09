Filed Under:Good News, Local TV, Zebras, Zoo Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The zebra population at Zoo Miami is growing.  Two endangered Grevy’s zebras were born at the zoo on Sunday, February 3.

After 13 month pregnancies, two zebras gave birth on the same day.

One was a girl and the other a boy.

The female weighed in at a robust 115 pounds while the male weighed a very healthy 110 pounds.

The mother of the female foal is 7 years old and came from Zoo New England.  The mother of the male foal is 6 years old and came for the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska.

The father is 18 years old and came from White Oak Conservation Center in Northern Florida.

After receiving a neonatal exam and having private time to bond with their mothers, both foals are now out on exhibit with their mothers.  The newborns have been exploring while running and bucking throughout the exhibit displaying their instinctive ability to move quickly shortly after birth.  This is the 21st and 22nd successful birth of this endangered species at Zoo Miami.

Grevy’s zebras are the largest species of zebras and are found in the horn of Africa in northern Kenya and Ethiopia.  In addition to their larger size, they are distinguished from the other species of zebras by their large head and ears, along with their very thin stripes which do not extend to the belly.  They are found in very arid regions in herds that can number from less than a dozen individuals to over 100.

In captivity they can live to 20 years but in the wild their lifespan is likely much less.

They are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

