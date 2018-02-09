Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Catholic school teacher is claiming she was fired for marrying the love of her life – a woman.

Jocelyn Morffi was a first grade teacher at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Miami. She has since been terminated.

“This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result. In their eyes I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner,” said Morffi in a Facebook post on Friday.

The school’s Principal Carlota Morales, who had not said an exact reason why they terminated Morffi, called it a “difficult and necessary decision” in a letter sent to parents of the students who attend the school.

“Today a difficult and necessary decision has been made regarding Ms. Jocelyn Morffi, our first grade teacher. She is no longer teaching at our school.

Please know that your child(children)’s education is of the utmost concern for us and throughout the next days and weeks your child’s daily school routine will not be disrupted as Ms. Morffi’ s replacement will be selected very soon.”

According to the Archdiocese, Morffi had taught at the school for more than 6 years. They say she was let go because she broke the contract she signed when she first started with the archdiocese.

The Archdiocese would not say exactly how she broke the contract and would not say if Morffi had any previous disciplinary actions.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese did release a statement saying,

“Every year teachers sign contracts. In the contract are policies, procedures, teaching and the traditions of the Catholic church. That contract was signed and broken by her. No other decision could be made but to terminate her.”