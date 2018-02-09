Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – He’s back and the fans couldn’t be happier.

Dwyane Wade arrived in Miami Thursday night after being traded by Cleveland Cavaliers. He’ll suit up Friday night but won’t start when the Heat takes on the Milwaukee Bucks at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Wade’s return has made a Heat game some of the hottest tickets in town. The cheapest ticket on StubHub were going for about $100 apiece.

On a whim, Chris Pert went to the arena to score some last minute tickets only to find they were very pricey.

“I don’t know if I should try and get them now or come back later, I don’t know if they’ll still be available,” said Pert. “Regular seats are like $300 dollars, standing all that’s left, standing in the 400’s for $50.”

Inside the Heat store, a few eager fans were hungering for a Wade jersey.

“He has unbelievable moves, he can shoot the ball, dunk the ball,” said Kevin Rivas, a self-described superfan.

Tuomas Iivonenm, who was visiting from Finland with his family, bought his tickets two months ago. He said he couldn’t believe his luck that his favorite player would be back on the court in a Heat jersey Friday night.

“I was like saying to my wife ‘whoa this is great, really good’,” he sais.

Eddie Abad, a manager at the Heat store, said they have the first official print of the new Nike Dwyane Wade Miami Heat jersey.

“Right when we got the news we started making them, we’ve been working well into the night making this jersey,” he said.

The store plans to put the new jerseys on sale at 6:30 p.m.

Wow!!!!! I'm gonna have to cancel my mom's credit card 🤔 https://t.co/89unkFx5yL — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 9, 2018

Wade’s future was uncertain Thursday afternoon but by Thursday night he was in the air headed to Miami.

Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, gushed in an online video that they were heading back to South Florida.

“It’s not how I planned to spend my day off in Atlanta but I’m happy,” she said with a huge smile on her face, “Let’s go Heat!”

Had to pick up a package ⚡in Cleveland & heading to Miami now 🤗❤🌴🔥🌞 https://t.co/7YrdgkV866 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 8, 2018

🌞🌞🌞🔥🔥🔥🌴🌴🌴 305 HOME!!!! Let's goooooooo HEAT!!!! Can't. Wait. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 8, 2018

Wade and Union danced on the tarmac when their plane touched down Thursday night at Opa-locka’s airport.

Fans say it’s been two years too long without the man who helped the Heat win three NBA championships.

The Cavs sealed a deal with Heat before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

In an interview with the Miami Heat production crew, Wade said “warm” when asked how he felt.

“Heat nation, I haven’t said that in a long time. Oh, that feels so good. Heat nation, I’m excited to see you guys and I hope you guys are excited to see me. I can’t wait to get back on the court, I can’t wait to put on that number 3 in a Miami Heat jersey. I’ll see you guys soon,” he said.

Wade wasn’t the only one excited to see him don his old Heat number.