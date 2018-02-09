Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An impromptu acoustic set by Michael League, the bassist, and bandleader of one of the most respected contemporary bands on the planet– Snarky Puppy.

He’s playing with Becca Stevens, a jazz singer who has collaborated with Snarky Puppy many times on stage.

Michael is back in South Florida as the founder of the 2nd annual GroundUp Music Festival, named after his label featuring 30 highly skilled and accomplished musical acts from around the world.

“To me the festival feels like a party in someone’s backyard, with all musicians you would like to play in your backyard. I want it to be a place where people go without maybe knowing all the artists, but they know everything they see is going to be amazing,” said League.

The decision to bring GroundUp back to Miami Beach and the North Beach Bandshell in February was not a difficult one.

“It’s like summer camp for adults in the middle of February, this one of only festivals where you come on the day it starts and you leave on the day it ends and you’re there for the whole time because you don’t want to miss anyone,” said Stevens.

Michael said there’s nothing like performing live.

“I love the feeling of a live audience and we’re also recording every festival and we’re partnering with NPR Jazz in America and we may be releasing some of the sets,” said League.

For Becca performing with Snarky Puppy- one of the tops bands in the world- is a feeling like none other.

“It’s like a magic carpet ride, It’s amazing. Snarky Puppy, plays music “live” that sounds like you’ve been producing it for a week in the studio where everybody feels so supportive and supported,” Stevens said.

“My plan for this festival is that people just come open minded with a sense of wonder and that they leave feeling like ‘wow, I don’t know where I could have experienced all of that in one place and I can’t wait for the next time,’” she added.

GroundUp Music Festival kicks off Friday at 1pm and runs through Sunday.

For more information: www.groundupmusicfestival.com