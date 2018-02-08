Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Star Chef Paula DaSilva helms the kitchen at Burlock Coast Seafare and Spirits at The Ritz Carlton on Fort Lauderdale Beach as Chef Du Cuisine.

“We are super casual. Just because we are in The Ritz Carlton people think we’re fancy or upscale and expensive but we are the exact opposite. It’s reggae music playing. It’s a chill atmosphere, so the food is that style too,” said DaSilva.

The waterfront restaurant that seats some 300 guests inside and out also has a marketplace and raw bar where guests can order anything they want. The meat and cheese board looks especially enticing.

“So within the restaurant, we almost have another tiny restaurant. It’s an open-air restaurant so you have an assortment of cheeses, a raw bar station, an oyster station. We have ceviche and take out sandwiches and then we have panther coffee as well,” DaSilva explained.

Back in the kitchen, DaSilva prepared tasting dishes for CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

First up were the clams with Tasso ham and roasted garlic. She tapped on the clams to wake them up to open them up. She then added a slew of ingredients for flavor including collard greens and butter.

“Once most of them have opened up we’re going to go ahead and add a tiny bit of butter,” DaSilva said while laughing and then went on to add a big bowl filled with butter.

“That’s butter y’all,” joked Petrillo.

Charred lemons and fresh herbs are added for more flavor, then its plated and served over fresh Zack The Baker bread.

“Paula, these clams are to die for,” said Petrillo after tasting. “They are small, very petite, so they’re sweet. I prefer this size. Then, don’t forget the bread. You know, whenever you can sop up bread its a good thing.”

“It’s a good thing – just add some extra hours on the treadmill,” said DaSilva.

Next up, their exquisite seared octopus served with olive and feta cheese and tender and tasty pork belly tacos that work for lunch or dinner.

“We cook it slow and low with skin on and then when it’s nice and tender we turn the oven on high to get the chicharrones on it,” DaSilva said.

“If you want to get pork belly tacos, this is the place to get it,” said Petrillo.

DaSilva spends lots of time in the kitchen fine-tuning her farm fresh menu that features everything from delicious wild striped bass to burgers. But, most of all, she’s looking to pay it forward.

“For me, it’s more about teaching the new cooks nowadays. I think we need more mentors and the older I get that’s what I want to do. After 20 years, I still love what I do,” said DaSilva.

Burlock Coast Seafare and Spirits is open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is located at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. Click Here for more info.