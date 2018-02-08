Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the Winter Olympics upon us stakes are high for competitors especially for the US of A which finished fourth in the medal count back in 2014.

Team USA is back and armed with the largest squad in the history of the Winter Olympics.

To help you prep for the big games, WalletHub put together some facts you might not know about PyeongChang 2018.

It’s been 30 years since the last Olympic games were held in South Korea. They were last held in Seoul in 1988.

For these games, more than 80,000 foreigners are expected to visit South Korea and that does not count the athletes. More than 2,500 athletes will attend the games. Of those, about 242 are on the USA Team – a record breaker.

This while, PyeongChang county already has more than 43,000 people.

With all these people, games and equipment, among other costs, the games are expected to cost about $13 billion. That’s four times less than what was spent in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

This time around a record number of countries (92) are participating in the games which will have more than 100 events.

All of those teams will be competing for 222 medals. Wow, talk about competition.

The teams that have won the most medals in the Winter Olympics are the following:

Norway -332

USA -284

Germany – 230

Austria – 218

Now that all may change this time around.

The opening ceremonies are set for tonight and the games begin Friday. The closing ceremony is set for February 25th.