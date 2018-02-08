Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday’s National Signing Day appeared to create a social media feud between a pair of important Miami Dolphins. Legendary Phins cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr. joined The Joe Rose Show on Thursday to provide some clarity.

In case you missed it, Surtain called out Dolphins free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Landry, an LSU alum, lashed out at Surtain’s son, one of the top high school football players in the country, for choosing Alabama over his alma mater. Patrick Jr. had LSU, Miami, and Bama on his short list.

After Landry tweeted, Surtain Sr. was quick to respond.

Watch your mouth!!! — PAT SURTAINl (@psurtain23) February 7, 2018

So, is there a rift between Surtain and Landry? Pat addressed the issue with WQAM’s Joe Rose and Zach Krantz.

“It’s just social media,” Surtain said. “Jarvis and I spoke and he said he didn’t mean any disrespect. We talked, and everything is all good.”

Not only is there no rift, but Surtain is rooting for Landry to cash in this Spring in free agency.

“I hope the Dolphins give that man his money. Pay the man!”

Landry wasn’t the only person to express his disappointment at Patrick Surtain Jr. choosing Alabama over LSU and Miami. 5-star players can be program changers. Social media becomes the chosen forum for thousands to vent their frustration.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to the kid where they want to play and what they believe is best for themselves,” Noted Surtain. “For those fans all upset because a kid chose another school, they need to shut the hell up.”

Surtain is the head coach at American Heritage, where his son played. He also coached 4-star defensive tackle Nesta Silvera, who signed with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday.

“Nesta Silvera is a beast, I got to see it up close,” Surtain proclaimed. Hurricanes fans should take comfort in that assessment. Silvera will arrive in Coral Gables this Summer in an effort to “make the crib great.”

You can listen to the full interview with Patrick Surtain Sr. on The Joe Rose Show at the top of the page.