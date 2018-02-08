Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Jerry Wight’s mother and father hope no one forgets what happened at the Pulse Nightclub on June 12th, 2016.
Wright was one of 49 people killed that night by shooter Omar Mateen.
The Wright’s say Mateen should have never been allowed to possess a firearm.
Speaking at Coral Gables Books and Books Maria Wright said, “Proper justice would be if this man that killed Jerry, a man that the FBI knew was dangerous, extremist leanings, would have been stopped from getting a gun.”
Maria and Fred Wright are on a quiet crusade, button holing politicians, elected officials, anybody who will listen to their concerns about gun regulation.
They will speak to any group, large or small, anyone who will listen.
Their bottom line, the primary goal, is universal background checks on every gun that is sold in the United States.
“That would at least make it harder for dangerous people to get a gun,” Maria Wright told the audience.
Fred and Maria Wright said their son Jerry was a “fun sweet tender young man that they loved with all their heart.”