Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LANTANA (CBSMiami) — Investigators have identified two people in the murder case, wrong-way chase and deputy-involved shooting in Lantana just day before.

On Thursday, authorities said Hugo Steven Selva, 26, shot and killed his girlfriend, 22-year-old Nicole Novak in a Lake Worth shopping center parking lot.

After the Selva shot the woman, he put her in the car with him and drove off, deputies said.

From there, Selva reportedly led deputies on a chase on I-95 while going the wrong-way. The chase caused several accidents in the Lantana area between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, injuring three people.

Finally, when police stopped his car, a trooper tried to Taser him but that failed. A deputy, fearing for his life and that of the trooper, then shot and killed Selva, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

By that time, Novak was dead in the car.

Investigators believe Selva was involved in another shooting in West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon and then another shooting in Boynton Beach early Wednesday morning.

The I-95 Northbound from Lantana Rd. to 6th Avenue was closed for hours but reopened before 5 p.m. In the hours, the traffic was bumper to bumper.

The deputy involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave which is standard department protocol.

Palm Beach deputies will investigate the woman’s shooting death and the three crashes on I-95.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy involved shooting.