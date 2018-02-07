By Suzy Fielders



Tired of the typical Valentine’s date of dinner and maybe a movie? Or just want to make this year an unforgettable Valentine’s Day? These five unique Valentine’s Day date ideas are sure to spice up any date. There’s a little something for all interests on this list, but each is a fun way to spend the romantic holiday with someone special.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

1200 South Crandon Blvd.

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 361-5811

www.floridastateparks.org

Have an unforgettable time with that special someone in the great outdoors at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. What’s more romantic than the beach and a lighthouse after all? There’s also plenty of hiking and ways to enjoy nature as a couple. Cap off Valentine’s Day with dinner at one of the two restaurants on the island.

The Real Food Acadamy

9612 N.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami Shores, FL 33138

(786) 395-0355

www.therealfoodacademy.com 9612 N.E. 2nd Ave.Miami Shores, FL 33138(786) 395-0355

Forget going out to eat, make the meal memorable by making it together in a fun cooking class! Looking to have a group gathering of fun on Valentine’s Day instead of just a couples night? Don’t worry The Real Food Academy has everything from cooking classes to cooking parties for adults. Click here to find out more about their class offerings. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for the latest updates.

Trampoline High

12395 S.W. 130th St., Suite 111

Miami, FL 33186

(786) 233-8381

www.trampolinehigh.com 12395 S.W. 130th St., Suite 111Miami, FL 33186(786) 233-8381

Get youthful this Valentine’s Day by bringing your loved one to a trampoline park. It’s a great way to get active and have fun together! In addition to open jump trampoline areas there are also dodge ball and basketball areas. Don’t forget to find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

Related: 5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Miami

Art and Wine Miami

3496 N.W. 7th St.

Miami, FL 33125

(786) 797-5997

www.artandwinemiami.com 3496 N.W. 7th St.Miami, FL 33125(786) 797-5997

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to get creative with your special someone. Nothing says romance like wine and painting together! Even if you’ve never painted before these hands-on painting lessons provide step-by-step instructions for creating an amazing piece of art. Check out their Facebook and Twitter pages for more information.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 S.W. 5th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 462-0222

www.browardcenter.org 201 S.W. 5th Ave.Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312(954) 462-0222

Relax this Valentine’s Day with a night of smooth Jazz. Don’t miss an amazing performance by Willie Jones and all-star band playing love inspired songs for this special Valentine’s Day performance. Click here to find out more about this jazz performance. Ticket prices range from $27.50 to $55. It’s a don’t miss concert for any music lover.

Related: Best Lingerie Boutiques In Miami For Valentine’s Day Gifts