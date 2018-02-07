By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Tyler Pena

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Southwest Miami

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: If you have watched high school football in this area for any length of time, you know that there are a number of prospects that usually fly beneath the radar. This is one of the prime examples of a talented young man who has put in the time – while helping to lead his program back into the playoff mix. A very athletic quarterback, Tyler also makes the throws he needs to be an effective leader – which the Eagles are looking for. As the spring unfolds and the 7-on-7 events continue, here is a gifted talent that many need to start watching. He represents a number of elite players that we will continue to keep an eye on. You will be impressed at what you see.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9290429/Tyler-Pena

