PLAYER: Tyler Pena
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Southwest Miami
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 175
SCOUTING: If you have watched high school football in this area for any length of time, you know that there are a number of prospects that usually fly beneath the radar. This is one of the prime examples of a talented young man who has put in the time – while helping to lead his program back into the playoff mix. A very athletic quarterback, Tyler also makes the throws he needs to be an effective leader – which the Eagles are looking for. As the spring unfolds and the 7-on-7 events continue, here is a gifted talent that many need to start watching. He represents a number of elite players that we will continue to keep an eye on. You will be impressed at what you see.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9290429/Tyler-Pena