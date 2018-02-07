Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — It was a different day at the office for cops and police leaders from different departments across the county as they peddled their way to Miami Beach on a special assignment.

“It’s a great opportunity for police to show we’re out in the community, we are bonding with the community, a lot of wonderful greetings along the way,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates.

Police officers from Miami Beach, Miami Dade County, Coral Gables and Key Biscayne, just to name a few, along with chiefs were on a unity ride to show the community they are one.

“We have waterways in Coral Gables but nothing as beautiful as Miami Beach and their oceans. I think all of us together, we realize that what plagues one part of the city plagues all parts of the city,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak.

Along their route through Miami Beach, the officers visited several schools one of them was North Beach Elementary where they were greeted with open arms and, for many of them, it was the best part of their ride.

“If we could get the kids to understand what we do and they’re not just caught up in what they see in the media they get a better idea. We are as human as they are,” said Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press.

They also awarded a few kids with a special gift for their anti-bullying projects.

“I’m getting a bike,” said student Grace Lindenauer.

“What do you think of all these police officers coming out here,” asked CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez.

“It’s crazy,” said Lindenauer.

Mission accomplished for these officers who say their job is not just about fighting crime but connecting with the community.

“Today is really a part of what we’re supposed to be doing not just about fighting crime. It’s also reaching out to the community and connecting,” said North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega.