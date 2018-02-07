As much of the attention has fallen on the Class of 2018 – with today’s National Signing Day 2 – it is only a reminder that the Class of 2019 will soon be on the clock.

With the Class of 2019 Pre-Spring Top 60 list being unveiled on Friday, we thought that we would bring you some prospects that have really flown beneath the radar screen for the next class – as the process unfolds.

While it’s very tough to hide football talent these days with so many avenues to showcase prospects, there are some who need that push – as colleges have already started to pay plenty of attention to the underclassmen.

Over the next few months, we will promote and spotlight every underclassman in South Florida. With colleges following us round the year, getting the name out and having schools watch you is way more important than being rated.

Today, we have six Class of 2019 football players who will indeed impact their respective schools in 2018:

Demetrius Burns, QB, 6-0, 195, Homestead Everglades Prep. Truly one of the underrated quarterbacks in all of South Florida. If you’ve watched this talented young man play, you already understand that he is athletic, has a very strong and accurate arm and has really matured into a player that will definitely impact this region once again this season. One of the prospects that colleges are watching as he makes a strong push in his final year.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5491062/Demetrius-Burns

Dashaun Davis, WR, 5-10, 175, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely. Another of talented athletes who had the chance this past season to showcase his many skills – and with the offseason 7-on-7 mixed in with the growing process, plenty of eyes have already been on his progress. Ask anyone who has competed with and against Davis believes that he will be one of those talents who makes a solid impact in 2018.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9287568/Dashaun-Davis

Willie Hepburn, OL, 6-5, 310, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. If you look at the success the Chiefs have had the past few years, much of that – especially on offense – can be traced back to the solid line play. This is indeed one of those gifted big men who has opened holes and provided protection as the team goes after much bigger and better things. For a player with this size, he is someone who moves around the field very well – and has plenty of athleticism as well.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6400572/Willie-Hepburn

Jason Munoz, DE, 6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. Another of the rising standouts who has been turning heads since his freshman year. Jason is a prospect who can play on either side of the ball, lining up at tight end as well. Has gotten bigger and stronger over the past two years and is poised for a breakout season for a Raider team that is looking to get back to Orlando. Very athletic football player.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6655729/Jason-Munoz

Cornelius Nunn, Jr., S, 5-11, 175, Miami Palmetto. Yet another of the many emerging prospects in South Florida who has continued to make a push into the spotlight. Very gifted athlete on a team loaded with tremendous talent, watching him play is indeed special. He is physical and skilled – with very good speed and plenty of athleticism. Coaches believe he is very special.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7864440/Cornelius-Nunn-jr

Thomas Willis, LB/FB, 6-0, 200, Miami Monsignor Pace. If you have watched this young man play, you already know all about this tremendous student/athlete who gets it done on both sides of the ball – as well as in the classroom for Joe Zaccheo’s Spartans. Will get those tough yards for you on offense – while defensively, he is always around the ball. When you talk about special players who mean so much to a program, this is exactly the kind of prospect they are talking about.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6416257/Thomas-Willis

