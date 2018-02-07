Filed Under:Coffee, Dunkin Donuts, Food, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Dunkin’ Donuts is doing away with their foam coffee cups.

The coffee retailer has announced that it will stop using polystyrene cups in all of their U.S. stores in two years. They will start using double-walled paper cups beginning this Spring.

The company said the new cups hold heat just as well as the foam cups and you won’t need a sleeve to protect your hands.

The change brings U.S. stores in line with Dunkin’ Donuts international locations which are already using paper cups.

New York and California will get the new paper cups first. They’ll then be rolled out nationwide.

