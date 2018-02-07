Filed Under:Boca Raton, I-95, Local TV, Man Shot

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — A man driving a sports car on Interstate 95 was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m., when a Florida Highway Patrol unit heard a crash near the Yamato Road exit on I-95 in Boca Raton.

The man found inside the car was bleeding, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Crews rushed him to the Delray Beach Medical Center where he died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe he was driving on I-95 when he was shot.

The man’s dark-colored sports car hit a construction barrel, went off the west side of the highway and ended up in a grassy area.

Police have identified the man killed and know that he lives in Boca Raton but have not release his identity.

 

Now investigators are trying to find out where that man was coming from and who he may have encountered that led to the shooting.

The shooting prompted authorities to shut down parts of the interstate for about 4 hours as investigators searched for any possible evidence.

According to Boca Raton Police there is no suspect at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

 

