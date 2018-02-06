Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Singer Willie Nelson is postponing all eight of his February concerts as the 84-year old country music superstar deals with the flu.
A representative says Nelson is, “up and about and looks as healthy as ever but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate to give the performances you all love seeing.”
The postponed February concerts include shows in Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
His postponed Florida shows include the following:
- Feb 10 – Panama City, FL at the The Marina Civic Center
- Feb 12 – Estero, FL at the Germain Arena
- Feb 13 – Pompano Beach, FL at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Feb 15 – Clearwater, FL at the Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Feb 17 – Cocoa, FL at the Space Coast State Fair
- Feb 18 – Saint Augustine, FL at the Saint Augustine Amphitheater
Last month Nelson abruptly ended a show in San Diego after experiencing coughing and shortness of breath.
Shortly after that, Nelson postponed his January tour dates.
His publicist says the tour will resume in early March and they will announce new dates for the canceled concerts.
Last April Nelson released his 72nd studio album – “God’s Problem Child.”
His first album, “And Then I Wrote” was released in 1962.