NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Wall Street is having another rocky day.
Stock markets around the world took a beating overnight, following the sell-off in the U.S.financial markets.
In Tuesday morning trading, investors took another roller coaster ride. The market tumbled right from the opening bell. Within seconds, the Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 500 points. However, minutes later, it was back on the upside by triple digits.
“It is very healthy. Markets cannot be one way. We cannot go straight up or straight down. we need both buyers and sellers to really pull and find the right place where our market should be at,” said Jonathan Corpina, a trader at the New York Stock Exchange.
Tuesday’s initial sell-off started after stock markets dropped around the world, a domino effect from Wall Street’s worst day in years. On Monday, the Dow had its biggest percentage decline since 2011, dropping 4.6 percent.
The question for investors is whether the turbulence is a sign that the long bull market is over. Or whether it’s the correction market watchers have been predicting.
Stocks have rocketed higher since President Donald Trump took office, on the promise of tax reform, and easier regulations. But with a strong economy comes concern over inflation and rising interest rates, which can affect corporate profits.
“I think the sentiment for our economy has gotten better over time. There would be no need to panic when we start to see swings in the market like we have been,” said Corpina.
The question investors are now asking is whether the worst is over – at least for now.