TEQUESTA (CBSMiami) – The State Attorney’s office has released never before seen video from a case where a Florida student tried eating a man’s face after killing him and his wife.

The video shows investigators, several weeks after the murder, re-enacting the night Martin County couple John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon were allegedly killed by college student Austin Harrouff.

In the video, Martin County Sheriff’s deputy, Wayne Trocan, describes the gruesome ordeal to investigators.

“He had his legs intertwined, his arms wrapped around the male and he had his fingers like a fish hook in his mouth, trying to pull his face off,” Trocan explained. “He tried to pull his cheek apart.”

The witness, also a neighbor whose face has been blurred in the video, describes to investigators what he saw that night.

“I saw Michelle come out of the door in the garage. He grabs a hold of Michelle and throws her to the ground,” the witness says.

The witness walks investigators around the couple’s home, into their garage and around back.

At one point, he describes the scuffle between himself and Harrouff that left him with a bloody face.

“I can only assume he had a knife. I had several cuts here, here and all on my back,” the witness said, pointing to his head and neck area.

The witness says he made a mad dash to his home, only before stumbling from pain.

When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they say they caught the suspect in the act.

“He was screaming ‘kill me! I’m eating people, kill me!’ We dragged him over here and we were both able to secure him,” Trocan said.

Harrouff was later hospitalized and is facing first degree and attempted murder charges.