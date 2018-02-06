Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you drive the streets of South Florida, you know how congested it is, and now a new study proves we are on the road to gridlock.

Miami now has the distinction of having one of the most congested highway systems in the nation, according to a global traffic scorecard published annually by Inrix, a company that aggregates and analyzes traffic data collected from vehicles and highway infrastructure.

According to Inrix, five of the top 10 most congested cities in the world are located in the U.S.

Los Angeles is the most congested city in the world for the sixth consecutive year. Drivers in LA spent an average of 102 hours last year in traffic jams during peak congestion hours.

New York City is next followed by Moscow, which are tied for the second place spot (91 hours).

San Francisco is the fifth most congested (79 hours).

Atlanta is on the list and so is Miami, which appears in the number 10 spot.

Inrix says of Miami, “Despite being known as a laid-back tourist destination, Miami motorists endure 64 hours of traffic congestion.”

The scorecard is based on an analysis of 1,360 cities. The congestion data provides insight into each city’s unique set of transportation problems and how they might be solved (or made worse) with technology and new forms of transportation such as ride-hailing, car-sharing, and eventually self-driving vehicles.

The top 10 most congested cities in the world are:

Los Angeles New York City (tie) Moscow (tie) Sao Paulo, Brazil San Francisco Bogotá London Atlanta Paris Miami

The top 10 most congested cities in the U.S. are:

Los Angeles New York City San Francisco Atlanta Miami Washington, D.C. Boston Chicago Seattle Dallas

Overall, the U.S. is in fifth place (and tied with Russia) as the most congested country, with drivers spending 41 peak hours commuting. The most congested country in the world is Thailand, with drivers spending an average of 56 hours in peak-hour congestion.

The top 10 most congested countries are: