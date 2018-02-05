Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Charges have been filed against a Daytona Beach man accused of plowing into several people, including two infants, on a Miami Beach sidewalk.

Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. Matthew Miller was heading north on Merican Avenue in his black Mercedes-Benz when he reportedly veered into the southbound lanes at 18th Street and then up onto the sidewalk where he struck five people, a metal trash can, and parking kiosk.

He then slammed into a large tree.

Jason Terrance and his wife said they heard the crash from their apartment.

He said he came out to a bloody scene with an unconscious driver behind the wheel.

“His head was tilted back,” Terrance said of the driver. “He was completely knocked out cold and he had blood all over his head.”

Miami Beach firefighters arrived and pulled Miller, 29, from his car. They noticed his pupils were constricted and asked if he had taken any medications for drugs.

“I only took some Percocet,” he said according to his arrest report.

The five people allegedly struck by Miller hit were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Both infants are said to be in critical condition.

The police report describes two victims as having skull fractures and serious brain injuries and that one is not likely to survive.

During questioning, an hour and a half after the crash, police said Miller’s pupils were still constricted, his eyelids were droopy, and his speech was slow and low.

The investigating officer wrote in his report that in his opinion, “as a drug recognition expert, that the defendant was under the influence of a drug and was impaired at the time of the crash and unable to operate a vehicle safely.”

Miller has been charged with reckless driving which caused severe bodily injury and driving with a suspended license. Police say additional charges could be filed pending the outcome of the toxicology report.

He appeared in court Monday and received a lecture from the judge who set his bond at $100,000.