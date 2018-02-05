Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A woman reportedly stabbed her boyfriend and two-year-old son before trying to take her own life Sunday morning.
Nathaly Ramos’ boyfriend said when he woke in terrible pain at his home in the 27100 block of Southwest 133rd Court he noticed she was armed with a knife and a Taser. He said she chased him but he was able to lock himself in a room, that’s when he noticed he had been stabbed several times.
Ramos, 22, then left. When the police and paramedics arrived, he was airlifted to Jackson South Community Hospital in critical condition.
Ramos reportedly drove to the boy’s grandmother’s house in the 28200 block of SW 124th Place.
The grandmother has custody of Ramos’ son, Alphonse, and she’s allowed to visit. When Ramos arrived at the home, she reportedly stabbed her son and then tried to take her own life by slitting her throat, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
A relative stopped her and drove them to Homestead Hospital where the boy died.
Ramos has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.