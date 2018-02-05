Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager who took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show has become a social media sensation.

Thirteen-year-old Ryan McKenna said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that his phone “exploded” with messages and phone calls and he now has thousands of new social media followers.

justin timberlake super bowl self ryan mckenna Teen Gains Fame After Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Selfie

Justin Timberlake takes a selfie with Ryan McKenna during the Super Bowl halftime show. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Ryan says he was unprepared for his brush with fame. Timberlake, he said, “just came up and I just like jumped right in there with him.”

He got a shout out from his school, the private Derby Academy in Hingham south of Boston, which tweeted out one of McKenna’s photos.

Ryan is also getting some free skiing. He was wearing a sweatshirt bearing the name of Maine’s Sunday River ski resort, which offered him a free season pass.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch