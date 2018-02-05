By Alex Donno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that Jay Ajayi’s is a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, he hasn’t forgotten about the team that drafted him.

While kissing the Lombardi Trophy, Ajayi threw a shoutout to his former club, the Miami Dolphins, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth round pick back in October.

If Dolphins head coach Adam Gase is expecting a thank you note or a gift basket from Jay, he’ll likely be waiting for quite a while.

Instead, Ajayi took a shot at the Dolphins with an easy-to-decode Instagram message to Gase and company.

By “THEY,” he’s likely referring to the collective of the Miami Dolphins front office and the South Florida media. Ajayi blocked a handful of the team’s beat writers on social media after getting traded.

The “GASsEd” part doesn’t take a KGB agent to decode. He’s probably talking about this guy…

gettyimages 834212934 Jay Ajayi Takes Shot At Adam Gase, Dolphins, After Super Bowl Win

Head coach Adam Gase of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on August 17, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

