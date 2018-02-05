Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that Jay Ajayi’s is a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, he hasn’t forgotten about the team that drafted him.
While kissing the Lombardi Trophy, Ajayi threw a shoutout to his former club, the Miami Dolphins, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth round pick back in October.
If Dolphins head coach Adam Gase is expecting a thank you note or a gift basket from Jay, he’ll likely be waiting for quite a while.
Instead, Ajayi took a shot at the Dolphins with an easy-to-decode Instagram message to Gase and company.
By “THEY,” he’s likely referring to the collective of the Miami Dolphins front office and the South Florida media. Ajayi blocked a handful of the team’s beat writers on social media after getting traded.
The “GASsEd” part doesn’t take a KGB agent to decode. He’s probably talking about this guy…