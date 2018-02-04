Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A tragic scene playing out in Homestead on Sunday.
According to police, a mentally ill mother stabbed and killed her four-year-old son.
She then tried to kill herself.
Also in the hospital is an adult male, who police say was stabbed in the exchange.
The mother was transported to Homestead Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.
The adult male was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time.