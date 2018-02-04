Filed Under:Attempted Suicide, Child Killed, Fatal Stabbing, Homestead, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A tragic scene playing out in Homestead on Sunday.

fatal stabbing Mother Stabs, Kills 4 Year Old Son Before Trying To Take Her Own Life

A 4-year-old was stabbed to death by his mother, who then tried to take her own life. (Source: CBS4)

According to police, a mentally ill mother stabbed and killed her four-year-old son.

She then tried to kill herself.

Also in the hospital is an adult male, who police say was stabbed in the exchange.

The mother was transported to Homestead Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The adult male was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch