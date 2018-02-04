Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
It has been said that the issue of the Dreamers, the young people who were brought to this country as children by their parents, is the civil rights movement of our time.
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede is joined by journalist Laura Wides-Munoz who is out with a new book, The Making of a Dream.
It tells the story of a group of young undocumented immigrants who helped change what it means to be an American.
The book is designed to help readers understand the history of the dreamers movement and why it’s so critical at this time.
Guest: Laura Wides-Munoz
