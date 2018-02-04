Filed Under:Jim DeFede, Local TV, Miami-Dade County, Sanctuary City

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS4 News was given an advance copy of a report detailing the impact of Miami-Dade County’s decision last year to hold in county jails, at county taxpayer expense, individuals federal immigration officials suspect of being in the country illegally.

The county began detaining these individuals because Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he was afraid the Trump Administration would declare Miami-Dade a “sanctuary city” and withhold federal funding.

At the time, Gimenez said the cost of holding these prisoners was nominal – about $52,000 a year. But a year after the new policy was enacted, the Community Justice Project, the Florida Immigrant Coalition and WeCount! issued a report placing the cost at more than $13 million.

The report is scheduled to be formally released next week.

An advance copy of the report is attached here.

 

