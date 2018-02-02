Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida woman was in bond court on Friday after being arrested for a bevy of charges, including driving under the influence.

But that’s not the worst part.

Not only was the incident in question a hit and run, but there were three children in the car at the time.

Julenny Aquino, 24, could be facing some serious jail time.

According to a police report, Aquino got into an initial crash at Southwest 160th Street and 102nd Avenue on Thursday.

She was seen by witnesses exiting her 2012 Nissan Rogue and arguing with the other driver involved in the crash.

Police say she then got back into her vehicle and tried to flee the scene without exchanging information with the other driver, but Aquino ended up hitting another car.

By this time police had responded to the scene and, according to their report, observed Aquino behind the wheel of her Nissan that was also carrying three minor children.

Additionally, police say they observed a four-year-old child sitting on Aquino’s lap in the driver’s seat.

It was later learned that she is the aunt of the three minors.

Investigators quickly noticed that she appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol based on her eyes, breath, odor, speech, walk, indifference towards the situation and argumentative behavior.

After agreeing to take and subsequently failing field sobriety tests, Aquino was arrested.

She is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and child neglect.

None of the three children were harmed in either of the crashes.