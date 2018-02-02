Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is heading back to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the weekend.
On Friday, the president is scheduled to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at 7 p.m.
This will be Trump’s 12th visit to Mar-a-Lago, a.k.a. the Winter White House, since he became president.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a VIP Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for the West Palm Beach area from Friday Feb. 2 through Sunday Feb. 4. A TFR is an alert often issued prior to a presidential visit.
Trump’s travel to the Winter White House comes with a high price tag.
It’s estimated each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs at least $3 million, based on a General Accountability Office estimate for similar travel by former President Obama.