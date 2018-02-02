By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: John Dunmore

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: They say, it’s not where you start out, it’s where you end up. For this gifted young man, his path has taken him to a few destinations, but now he is back, playing for the defending 3A state champions, and the Lions have a great chance to do it again. This may be Florida’s best receiver. There is no doubt that he is the best in Florida for the upcoming senior class. He is fast, athletic and has everything you want. He is elite in every way.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9073456/John-Dunmore

