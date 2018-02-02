PLAYER: John Dunmore
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 185
SCOUTING: They say, it’s not where you start out, it’s where you end up. For this gifted young man, his path has taken him to a few destinations, but now he is back, playing for the defending 3A state champions, and the Lions have a great chance to do it again. This may be Florida’s best receiver. There is no doubt that he is the best in Florida for the upcoming senior class. He is fast, athletic and has everything you want. He is elite in every way.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9073456/John-Dunmore
Larry BlusteinLarry Blustein is a senior writer for SFHSSports. With over 40 years experience in the South Florida sports media, he has seen and written about it...More from Larry Blustein