Filed Under:Florida, Irma, Traffic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Despite widespread traffic jams that choked Florida’s highways right before Hurricane Irma hit, state officials do not plan to authorize one-way traffic in the future.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday announced that he was adopting a series of recommendations aimed at helping the state deal with the congestion and gas shortages that bedeviled those fleeing ahead of the powerful storm.

Irma ripped through the state in late September and is blamed for widespread power outages and at least 84 deaths. The oncoming storm prompted a massive evacuation.

gettyimages 844295538 Florida: No One Way Highways Ahead Of Next Storm

Traffic rolls at a crawl on the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near the intersection of I-75 in Wildwood on Friday, September 8, 2017. Motorists were evacuating for the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Irma. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

State officials studied whether to use one-way traffic on highways but did not recommend it. Scott did not overrule the officials and instead agreed to let more people to drive on the shoulders of roads.

The state is also moving ahead with plans to widen key roads.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch