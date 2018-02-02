Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The eighth Dolphins Cancer Challenge is just a week away and it’s more than just the Dolphin Foundation’s signature event.
According to Jennifer Jehn, DCC Executive Director, it’s also a lot of fun.
“All five of our bike routes and our 5k will end here in our stadium, we’ll have a finish line concert celebration and all of our participants will be here, we’ll have kids zone for the kids, it will be a fantastic fun celebration for the fund raising,” said Jehn.
The event has raised over $22 million dollars, all of which stays here in South Florida.
According the Jehn, “here at the Dolphins we believe that you don’t have to have cancer to fight cancer. We are all cancer fighters, so we also really believe that our community here in South Florida deserves a world class cancer institution and through that we will continue to raise money to provide that extreme level of health care for those who are fighting cancer here in South Florida.”
Jehn went on to say, “this year we have over 165 survivors participating and let them know we do this for them, they’re living proof and our goal here is to raise as much money as we can for cancer research.”
The event takes place on Saturday, February 10 at Hard Rock Stadium and CBS4 Meteorologist will again be riding 100 miles as part of the Hurricane Hundred ride to raise money to fight cancer.
You can help him on his ride and fundraising by going to www.cbsmiami.com/dcc