MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two employees, stabbed at a Miami Beach Publix, were trying to stop a man who stole a salad, police said.

Thursday morning authorities released the mugshot of Matthew Lawrence Miller, 44, accused in the stabbing.

Both employees are expected to be okay, but the incident prompted a scary situation Wednesday evening.

According to the police report, one of the employees saw Miller putting the Chicken Cesar salad into his bag, prompting the employee to notify the store manager.

During this time, police say, Miller made his way through the registers without trying to pay for the salad.

That’s when employees and an off-duty officer tried stopping him.

During the struggle, the manager and employee were stabbed – one in the chest and another in the knee. One of them was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other was taken to Aventura Hospital.

Officers were finally able to arrest Miller and say they found a 3 to 4 inch knife on him.

Miller, listed as homeless, is now facing charges including armed robbery, aggravated battery, retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Publix issued a statement on the incident Wednesday evening saying in part,

“The safety of our associates and customers is paramount, and we are working closely with the Miami Beach Police Department as they continue their investigation.”