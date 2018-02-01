Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is still considering whether to release a classified memo about the Russia investigation written by the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Republicans want it out, but the FBI has strongly advised against it.

“We have grave concerns about material omissions of fact,” an FBI statement reads, “that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

It was a stinging challenge to President Trump by Christopher Wray, his hand-picked FBI director.

Monday night Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein met Chief of Staff John Kelly at the White House to argue against the release of the memo. The four-page document, authorized by Republican congressman Devin Nunes, alleges abuses by the FBI and the Department of Justice when seeking a surveillance warrant of a Trump campaign official.

Nunes asserted that “It’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counterintelligence investigation during an American political campaign.”

Democrats accuse Nunes and the White House of distorting the facts in the review in order to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“The goal of it is to provide a misleading impression to the country that benefits the President, that protects the President, that casts doubt on the investigation and the FBI, said Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Wednesday night, as he was leaving the State of the Union speech, President Trump said he was committed to making the memo public.

“Oh yeah, don’t worry, 100 percent,” he said

The White House and national security officials are reviewing whether to block the memo’s release. But John Kelly said Thursday that he expects it to be released ‘pretty quick’