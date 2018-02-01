Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood mother has a neighbor to thank for saving her child after a fire erupted in her home.
The fire broke out around 8 a.m. inside the home at 60th Way and Fillmore Street. Two women and a baby were inside at the time.
The two women were able to make it out. A neighbor who saw the smoke and flames came running over to help. When she learned that the baby was still trapped inside, she immediately ran into the home which was fully engulfed in flames.
She said there was so much smoke she could hardly see. She finally located the year old baby girl on a mattress and rushed her outside.
The infant, her mother, her grandmother, and the neighbor were all taken to the hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation.
It took about 25 firefighters and rescue personnel about 25 minutes to put out the fire. What sparked it is under investigation.