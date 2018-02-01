Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, TN (CBSMiami) – The mayor of Nashville said she will not step down after admitting to an extramarital affair with the former head of her security detail.

Megan Barry says the affair with police sergeant Robert Forrest began shortly after her inauguration in September 2015. Members of Nashville’s city council are now questioning her travel expenses.

During a news conference, Barry was remorseful when asked about her relationship with Forrest.

“What this is about is, is being truly sorry for hurting people and for abusing the trust of Nashvillians,” she said.

Her admission came just days after CBS affiliate WTVF began investigating her use of taxpayer money, including Forrest’s travel expenses. Barry and Forrest traveled alone on at least nine occasions for business including trips to New York, Washington D.C., and for a week last September to Athens, Greece.

Forrest’s overtime is also under scrutiny.

During the final three years under previous Mayor Karl Dean, he was paid roughly $30 thousand in overtime per year. In the first year under Barry, he was paid $59 thousand. In the second year, more than $75 thousand.

Forrest was with Barry and her husband Bruce at their son’s funeral last year after he died of an opioid overdose. He was also present at her victory speech in 2015.

A rising star in the Democratic party who campaigned for Hillary Clinton, Barry has said she does not plan to resign.

“I know God forgives, but the people of Nashville don’t have to so I also want to ask for their forgiveness.”