NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Deputies want to know if you’ve seen this missing autistic 15-year-old.

Dion Leroy (Courtesy: BSO)

Dion Leroy was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday at his North Lauderdale home.

He was last wearing a blue and black checkered shirt and black jeans.

Leroy is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Deputies say he also suffers from other medical conditions that require medical treatment.

Please, if you have seen him, contact BSO at 954-321-4268.

