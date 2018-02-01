Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Investigators are trying to find out what happened to a person found dead and burning at a northwest Miami-Dade intersection.
The body was discovered on the ground near NW 12th Avenue and NW 142nd Street in the Hyde Park Manor neighborhood near North Miami Wednesday evening.
A man who only gave his first name, Don, said he spoke to a firefighter.
“He told me that they had found a body that had been partially burned apparently beyond recognition of the gender of the individual,” said Don.
Don said over the past few months they’ve seen trash and even dead animals dumped in their neighborhood along with burned cars.
He said they’ve complained to Miami-Dade County leaders but gotten little response.
Miami-Dade Police said the body appears to be that of an adult but they’re still trying to determine other characteristics like race and gender.