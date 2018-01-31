Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Publix Stabbing

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) –Two people were stabbed inside a Miami Beach Publix Wednesday evening.

One person is in custody in connection to the incident.

Miami Beach Police say the two people stabbed were Publix employees  in the store located at 68th Street and Collins Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

Crews rushed one man to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a stab wound to his torso.

The second person was not transported but sustained injuries to their leg area.

Police believe the subject was possibly shoplifting when the employee intervened and a struggle ensued.

At last check, the store was open.

