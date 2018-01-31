Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – In his first State of the Union address, President Donald Trump called for unity and struck a conciliatory tone as he laid out his plan for the coming years.

“The state of our Union is strong because our people are strong,” extolled the President.

Trump touted all of the areas he sees as successes since inauguration day: job creation, stock market gains, and tax cuts. The hot-button issue, though, that could bring the government towards the brink of another shutdown in about a week – immigration.

As expected, Trump called for the construction of a southern border wall, and an end to visa lotteries and family-based immigration. In exchange, he offered a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants brought here as children.

“Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements, and show good moral character, will be able to become full citizens of the United States,” said the President.

In their official response, Democrats, through Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy the third, told DACA Dreamers, “we will fight for you”. He then went after the divisiveness of the Trump administration’s first year.

“Bullies may land a punch. They might leave a mark. But they have never, not once, in the history of our United States, managed to match the strength and spirit of a people united in defense of their future,” said Kennedy.

On an issue both sides applauded, Trump called for a 1.5 trillion dollar infrastructure spending plan, though he did not talk much of where that money would come from.

The President also announced that, just before delivering the address, he signed an executive order that reverses an Obama administration policy by keeping the military prison at Guantanamo Bay open.