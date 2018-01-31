Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An elaborate display of artists, singers, and musicians lined a path leading to a brand new state-of-the-art recording studio which is now operational at the Miami Arts Studio.

The studio was made possible by a $100 thousand donation from the Jose Milton Foundation.

Ana Milton is the president of the foundation and was there with other representatives who came up with the idea just about a year ago.

“This is such a unique opportunity and is the first professional recording studio in the county housed in a public school,” said Alberto Carvalho, the Superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools.

He was approached by County Commissioner Joe Martinez with the idea to create the studio after seeing the talent among the students at the school.

Milton is the president of the foundation that funded the project.

“What’s great about this is that aspiring artists will be able to record their admission tapes and also experiment with new ideas,” she said. “There is not only the performance aspect but also the production side. There are so many careers involved here.”

Look for recordings produced in the studio to air on local radio stations in the coming months.

The facility will become available to all students in Miami-Dade County this spring, opening the door for today’s students to become tomorrow’s stars.