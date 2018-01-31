PLAYER: Tiawan Mullen

POSITION: CB/WR

SCHOOL: Coconut Creek

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Because we have the opportunity to watch so many prospects live, it’s talented young men like this who bring you back over and over again to appreciate some of the quality things that he does on the football field. While we have put him into the spotlight before, talking about his older brother who is still accomplishing major things, it is now time to concentrate on one of the best in a region of the country that has sent more than its share of star-quality secondary performers on to the next level – and beyond. An elite defensive back who is so talented, he has been playing at this level since his freshman season. In the days of picking up and leaving for other opportunities, this is one young man who has remained loyal. Even in the offseason, with the Florida Fire8, Mullen continues to dominate and make a huge impact. Big time football talent who has put in the work to get where he is at.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6793063/Tiawan-Mullen