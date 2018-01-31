Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a young man who was shopping for a pricey necklace and took off once it was around his neck.
Just before noon on Dec. 17, 2017, the owner of Rambo Jewelry was showing the suspect a $60,000 gold necklace with a large San Lázaro charm when he was robbed.
Surveillance video shows the thief talking with the clerk about the necklace before trying it on. That’s when the suspect takes off and heads south through the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market, 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
The thief is described as being 18 to 20 years old with a thin build. He’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall.
He left behind the identification card of another person.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Eric Versteeg at 954-202-3131 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.
Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000