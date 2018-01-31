Filed Under:Hotel Theft, Local TV, Miami Beach, Peter D'Oench

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A South Beach hotel employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a couple.

It happened Sunday, January 28th, at the South Beach Plaza Villas at 14th Street and Collins Avenue.

The couple put $6,000 in cash in an envelope and then secured it in their room safe.

The left hotel around 6 a.m. and told Ihosvany Napoles, who was working the front desk, that they were off for a day trip to Orlando.

When they returned to the hotel around midnight, they found their room safe door open and the money was gone.

The police were called. Security cameras captured Napoles leaving the front desk and walking down the front hallway. A short time later, he returned.

A check of the hotel’s key lock system showed that someone in the time frame used a master key to enter the couple’s room. During that same time frame, the safe opening record report said some used a handheld override to open the safe in the couple’s room.

Miami Beach police said Napoles was the only hotel employee working at that time and the hotel has only one safe override machine – and is kept at the front desk.

Napoles, 44, was arrested and has been charged with burglary and theft of personal property by a hotel employee.

