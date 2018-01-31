Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As this rough flu season continues, many patients are turning to antiviral medications including Ostletamvir.
Studies show the antiviral flu medication Ostletamvir, known by its brand name Tamiflu can shorten the illness by about a day or two when taken within the first 48 hours of symptoms.
“They are less likely to suffer complications of influenza such as encephalitis, pneumonia,” said Pediatric infectious disease doctor Amy Edwards.
Antiviral treatment is typically recommended for people at high risk for flu complications including children under two, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
As flu cases have surged, so has demand for antivirals. Earlier this month, a Los Angeles CVS temporarily ran out of the drug and many pharmacies are facing similar spot shortages.
Common Tamiflu side effects include nausea, vomiting, headache and pain.
Dr. Edwards says neuropsychiatric side effects usually rare.
“Hallucinations, self-injury behavior that sort of thing. It’s not actually super clear-cut whether it’s the Tamiflu that is causing that or the influenza itself. Because influenza can cause something called encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain.”
Charlie Harp’s family believes Tamiflu caused the 16-year-old to take his life. They say doctors didn’t properly warn them children might have increased risk of confusion or abnormal behavior.
“They didn’t tell you this could possibly be side effects. Should let parents know, ‘Hey watch your kids don`t leave them alone’,” said Brad Ray, a relative of Charlie Harp.
The makers of Tamiflu say they cannot comment on this case. The company says it takes all reports seriously and thoroughly investigates. The company also says patients should be closely monitored for behavioral changes, and the benefits and risks of continuing treatment with Tamiflu should be carefully evaluated for each patient.