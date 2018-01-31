Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

By Suzy Fielders



Cloth diapers are not only eco-friendly, but save parents tons of money in diaper expenses. Your new little one will be in diapers for quite some time, and go through them often. Therefore, it makes sense to make the switch to cloth diapers. Or even just using cloth diapers part time will save money and help the environment! Don’t worry there are tons of baby stores that sell cloth diapers. There is even a local diaper service that will take away your dirty ones each week and bring new ones to replace them! Here are the best places for cloth diapers in Miami and South Florida.

Ideal Baby & Kids

1143 W. Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 548-3296

www.idealbaby.com

Ideal Baby & Kids carries tons of baby products, including cloth diapers. They also sell all the necessary products to go with them, for instance diapers pins. Don’t miss the huge variety of diaper bags they have available as well. In addition to the Miami location they also have a Doral location at 10613 NW 12th Street. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest specials and updates.

Liapela Modern Baby





Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

(954) 457-2276

This boutique offers a variety of eco-friendly baby items. They have parents covered on all things baby as well from a wipes warmer to furniture and even strollers. The Village at Gulfstream Park mall store is not their only store as they have two locations. Their flagship store is located at the Shops at Merrick Park Mall. For more information, be sure to find them on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube.

Mother Earth Diaper Service

400 South Dixie Highway

Boca Raton, FL 33432

(305) 791-3642

Not only can you buy cloth diapers from here, but they provide a cloth diaper service. Once a week they deliver clean diapers and take away all the dirty ones. Their service uses 100% unbleached Indian cotton prefolded diapers, half of which are organic materials. Not entirely sure about what diaper service is or includes? Don’t worry, they have an informative FAQ page that answers any questions parents might have on the subject. Find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter for additional information and updates.

La Canastilla Cubana

2145 N.W. 7th St.

Miami, FL 33125

(305) 643-0766

www.lacanastilla.com

Offering a huge variety of baby items, including cloth diapers, this is a great place for new moms to shop. You will need a sturdy diaper bag with a lot of slots to carry everything. Luckily, they sell a wide variety of diaper bags. As you’ll need something to cover up those diapers, be sure to check out their absolutely adorable infant girls and boys clothing options. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter to see the latest sales and products.

