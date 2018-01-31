Filed Under:Bal Harbour, Bal Harbour Police, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Funeral services are being held Wednesday for the police chief of Bal Harbour.

Miguel De La Rosa, 49, passed away Saturday after a brief battle with cancer, just four months after he was appointed as the village police chief.

There is a public viewing from 9:45 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4497 W. First Ave. in Hialeah, followed by a funeral Mass from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Internment will follow the Mass at Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 14200 NW 57th Ave.

De La Rosa joined the Bal Harbour Police Department in 2014 in the overall command of all departmental operations.

De La Rose is survived by his wife and two daughters.

