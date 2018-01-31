Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl weekend and drinking usually go hand in hand but it’s important you don’t have too much to drink and then try to drive home. That’s why the AAA Auto Club has teamed up with Budweiser for their “Tow to Go” program in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road this weekend.

The “Tow to Go” program offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge.

You don’t even have to be a AAA member.

The Tow to Go program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers February 2 through 6:00am Monday, February 5.

“Nobody wins when fans drive drunk,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “If you’re going to be celebrating the big game with alcohol, please plan ahead so everybody wins and your loved ones get home safely.”

Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 25,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.

Tow to Go is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: